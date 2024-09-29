Hwange Units 7 And 8 To Be Serviced During Festive Season

The Class C maintenance for Hwange Units 7 and 8 is set to commence in mid-November and will last until mid-January. From mid-November to mid-December, we will focus on Unit 7, followed by Unit 8 from mid-December to mid-January. itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=22240 Calls: 0772464000

Moyo said that power generation fluctuates daily, largely influenced by the operational efficiency of the power stations.

He also said the country is currently facing a deficit of between 350 and 600 megawatts, primarily due to frequent breakdowns at Hwange Units 1 to 6.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment