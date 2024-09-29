Hwange Units 7 And 8 To Be Serviced During Festive Season
Hwange Thermal Power Station’s Units 7 and 8 are scheduled for maintenance during the festive season.
Officially inaugurated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on August 3, 2023, each unit generates 600 megawatts.
In an interview with Sunday News, Minister of Energy and Power Development Edgar Moyo explained that this maintenance is planned for the festive season when power demand is typically lower, to minimise the impact on the national power supply. Said Moyo:
The Class C maintenance for Hwange Units 7 and 8 is set to commence in mid-November and will last until mid-January.
From mid-November to mid-December, we will focus on Unit 7, followed by Unit 8 from mid-December to mid-January.
Moyo said that power generation fluctuates daily, largely influenced by the operational efficiency of the power stations.
He also said the country is currently facing a deficit of between 350 and 600 megawatts, primarily due to frequent breakdowns at Hwange Units 1 to 6.
