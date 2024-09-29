Zimbabwe Explores Legal Options To Recover 17 Fire Tenders Seized By Lithuania

Recent reports indicating that Lithuania’s plans to donate the fire tenders to Ukraine have prompted renewed action from the Zimbabwean government.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Mabiza said that Zimbabwe would pursue all legal options if diplomatic negotiations fail. Said Mabiza:

We will explore the most viable legal route to take after exhausting all the diplomatic channels at our disposal. The explanation by the Lithuanian attorney-general has been that the fire tenders or certain components on the fire tenders were manufactured by a Belarusian company, which is on EU sanctions, hence could not be allowed to pass through their port. Through diplomatic channels, we have been engaging the other side with a view to recovering the fire tenders. On February 27, 2024, I was accompanied by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Sweden Mrs Priscilla Misihairabwi to Lithuania to discuss the issue with my counterpart, Ms Nida Grunskiene. During the said meeting, we explained Zimbabwe’s position regarding the fire tenders, which were legitimately and lawfully purchased by the Government of Zimbabwe.

Mabiza said they explained the circumstances surrounding Zimbabwe’s procurement of the fire trucks, prompting Lithuania to request proof of purchase.

She said they subsequently supplied Lithuania with all relevant documents to support their claim of ownership. Added Mabiza:

Much to our surprise, we did not receive any further communication from Lithuania regarding the matter. The fire engines are specifically made for the Zimbabwean rural terrain and are crucial for firefighting and emergency responses. Their confiscation undermines the country’s ability to safeguard its communities and properties from fire disasters, thereby exposing the most vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe.

Mabiza said Zimbabwe was concerned over recent media reports suggesting that Lithuania might donate the confiscated fire tenders to Ukraine.

She revealed that she is verifying the authenticity of these reports and emphasized that if they prove accurate, Zimbabwe will respond according to international law.

Mabiza reiterated that Zimbabwe considers itself an innocent third party in this matter.

Lithuania’s attorney-general Grunskiene was quoted by Ukrainian media recently stating that the trucks could be handed over to the war-torn country.

She said that a pre-trial investigation is underway regarding the 17 fire trucks intended for Zimbabwe, which have been confiscated due to sanctions against the manufacturing company and Zimbabwe itself.

Grunskiene also said that the possibility of delivering these vehicles to Ukraine is being considered.

She confirmed that they have informed the Zimbabwean attorney-general of the confiscation and are awaiting a response on whether the Zimbabwean government will appeal the decision.

