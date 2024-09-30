FC Wangu Mazodze City Suspended From League

A letter advising FC Wangu Mazodze City’s suspension from the ZIFA Central Region Soccer League reads in part:

We refer to the above matter and advise that due to the club's failure to fulfill three sanctioned matches, FC Wangu Mazodze City has been suspended with immediate effect. Consequently, FC Wangu Mazodze City loses all its membership rights as defined in the ZIFA statutes with immediate effect. The club is no longer entitled to take part in any league competitions effective 29 September 2024.

Just over a week ago, FC Wangu Mazodze City head coach Isaac Nyabvure criticised the club’s administration following a 0-1 loss to Sheasham FC at Baghdad Stadium.

Nyabvure expressed concern about the players’ welfare, stating that the club’s financial difficulties hinder its ability to provide the necessary support for players to compete effectively. He said at the time (via The Mirror):

The boys played well and according to our game plan, we managed to hold the fort for 80 minutes against a formidable side. A lapse in concentration did cost us the game, our defenders failed to narrow the gap and our goalkeeper went down early. Our players are trying their best with the little resources we have. Our greatest challenge as a club is the administration and welfare of players. We are struggling financially and we cannot train as a team. My greatest prayer is that our administration and welfare should improve so that our players produce positive results.

On August 15, 2024, the Dr RW Mazodze Family Trust terminated its sponsorship of FC Wangu Mazodze City, citing the club’s non-compliance with reporting requirements and failure to meet established targets.

A statement released by the family trust at the time reads:

After a thorough review of the current season, the Dr RW Mazodze Family Trust has decided to withdraw its sponsorship from FC Wangu Mazodze City due to non-compliance with reporting requirements and failure to meet set targets. The Trust never owned the club but rather sponsored it out of passion for football at the request of a family member. The Trust will now focus on its own team, FC Wangu Mazodze, which leads the Eastern Region Soccer League. We wish FC Wangu Mazodze City well in their future endeavours and appreciate the time spent together.

Meanwhile, Mazodze, who has announced his intention to run for the ZIFA presidency, surprised the local football community on Friday by appointing his 8-year-old son, Richardell, as the club’s new Assistant Team Manager.

FC Wangu Mazodze is on the verge of earning promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), currently leading the Eastern Region Division One league standings.

