Zimbabwe Faces Dilemma With 130 Tonnes Of Ivory Worth $600 Million
Zimbabwe has over 130 tonnes of elephant tusks stockpiled, from which it cannot derive any economic value due to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) banning ivory trade in 1989.
This stockpile, valued at over US$600 million, remains idle in Zimparks’ vault in Harare, and the quantities continue to grow.
Fulton Mangwanya, the director general of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks), made these remarks during a recent signing ceremony with Defend, formerly known as National Park Rescue (NPR), in Chizarira National Park in Binga. Said Mangwanya (via ZimLive):
Because of natural mortality, because of maybe management of elephants, they (stockpiles) continue to rise.
The situation that I have right now is that the vault on its own is now full of ivory. I don’t know what to do with it.
Right now, we are doing it internally. We want to kill, utilise the meat; we are not exploiting, they still make noise…you send them (elephants) to China, they make noise. You say we want to sell the hides, they (conservationists) make noise.
You want to sell the ivory, they make noise. So, by the end of the day as a sovereign state we have to do what is good for our nation.
We will not watch and see our people dying of hunger, especially those surrounding the parks where we have got these elephants.
So indeed yes, we are going to kill 200 or even more if they don’t actually service the need.
Zimbabwe is home to over 80,000 elephants, with Hwange National Park home to between 45,000 and 55,000 elephants, exceeding its carrying capacity of 15,000. The country last conducted an elephant culling in 1988.
More: Pindula News