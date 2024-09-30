Zimbabwe Faces Dilemma With 130 Tonnes Of Ivory Worth $600 Million

Because of natural mortality, because of maybe management of elephants, they (stockpiles) continue to rise.

The situation that I have right now is that the vault on its own is now full of ivory. I don’t know what to do with it.

Right now, we are doing it internally. We want to kill, utilise the meat; we are not exploiting, they still make noise…you send them (elephants) to China, they make noise. You say we want to sell the hides, they (conservationists) make noise.

You want to sell the ivory, they make noise. So, by the end of the day as a sovereign state we have to do what is good for our nation.

We will not watch and see our people dying of hunger, especially those surrounding the parks where we have got these elephants.

So indeed yes, we are going to kill 200 or even more if they don’t actually service the need.