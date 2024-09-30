Zimbabwe’s Monthly Inflation Rate Surges To 5.8% In September

This 4.4 percentage point increase in month-on-month inflation marks the most significant rise since the ZiG’s introduction.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), the all-items Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 5.8% on average between August and September 2024.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=22240 Calls: 0772464000

ZIMSTAT said the month-on-month inflation rate reflects the percentage change in the price index compared to the previous month.

For September 2024, the weighted CPI for food and non-alcoholic beverages was the primary contributor to this increase, accounting for 1.5% of the total change in the inflation rate. ZIMSTAT said:

The month-on-month inflation rate was 5.8% in September 2024, gaining 4,4 percentage points on the August 2024 rate of 1.4%. This means that prices as measured by the all-items ZWG CPI, increased by an average of 5.8% between August 2024 and September 2024. The month-on-month inflation rate was 0.7% in September 2024, gaining 0.5 percentage points on the August 2024 rate of 0.2%. The year-on-year inflation rate for September 2024, as measured by the all-items USD CPI, was 4.2%.

ZIMSTAT reported that the Food Poverty Line for an individual in September 2024 was set at ZiG446.56.

The Food Poverty Line indicates the minimum amount of money necessary for a person to access a daily energy intake of 2,100 calories, ensuring basic nutritional needs are met. ZIMSTAT said:

The Total Consumption Poverty Line for one person in September 2024 was ZiG681,79. The Total Consumption Poverty Line is derived by adding the non-food consumption expenditures of an individual below the food poverty line.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment