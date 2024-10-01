Blood-Splattered Coffin Found Left At Harare Police Officer's Home

4 minutes ago Tue, 01 Oct 2024 05:34:14 GMT

An empty coffin, splattered with blood, was discovered at the home of a female police officer in New Msasa suburb, Harare, on Sunday morning, reported ZimLive.

Hatfield police confirmed the unsettling incident in a memo addressed to the Officer Commanding Chitungwiza Police District.

Constable Eronia Payesa, 42, who serves in Harare CBD Traffic, and her family were shocked to find the coffin in their yard when they woke up on Sunday morning. The incident was reported to the police by her husband, Dumisani Mahahani.

