Blood-Splattered Coffin Found Left At Harare Police Officer's Home
An empty coffin, splattered with blood, was discovered at the home of a female police officer in New Msasa suburb, Harare, on Sunday morning, reported ZimLive.
Hatfield police confirmed the unsettling incident in a memo addressed to the Officer Commanding Chitungwiza Police District.
Constable Eronia Payesa, 42, who serves in Harare CBD Traffic, and her family were shocked to find the coffin in their yard when they woke up on Sunday morning. The incident was reported to the police by her husband, Dumisani Mahahani.
According to police, their 10-year-old son, Tinashe Mahahani, was the last family member to enter the yard around 6:30 PM on Saturday after returning from school, and he had left the gate unlocked.
The coffin was discovered by Lauren Simango, 34, who woke up early to clean the yard. Police said the coffin measured 160 cm by 57 cm and was left at the gate but still within the yard. Police added:
The coffin was opened and discovered that there was some blood splashed inside the coffin.
Detectives from the specialised CID Forensic Unit also attended the scene.
More: Pindula News