"Mambo Munhumutapa" Petitions Constitutional Court To Stop Appointment Of Chiefs By Local Goverment Minister

1. That the Minister of Local Government and Public Works be stopped from appointing and enthronement of Chiefs in Zimbabwe.

2. The writ from High Court of Zimbabwe demanding payment of USD69 600.00 from Minister of Local Government and Public Works be processed as was granted by Mrs Justice Munangati Manongwa on 30th September 2022, HC Case Number HC3981/22

3. That your office help implement the payment of outstanding wages to Mambo Munhumutapa as was spelt out in the Letter of Demand dated 19 August 2024.

4. The High Court Order of 28th September 2024 remains valid because of the bar given by the High Court on the 26th of September 2024 which will remain effective until there defendant is compliant. We understand the decision that had been made but because of the bar the PTC ‘minutes must be stopped because they are null and void.

5. Mambo Munhumutapa is willing to be assisting the His Excellency, The President Dr ED Mnangagwa on matters of appointing and enthroning Chiefs.

6. We notify the Parliament of Zimbabwe through Hon Advocate Jacob Mudenda, all senators and Chiefs to stop exercising duties and powers to do with traditional leaders of Zimbabwe.

This letter with effect from today must be treated as interdict letter and letter of execution. I do hope that your office will help implement and these requests.

He copied his letter to President Mnangagwa, the Speaker of Parliament, and Chief Justice Luke Malaba, among others.

Chiminya is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with the Ministries of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and Local Government, who are challenging his claim to the Munhumutapa kingship

He recently wrote to Chiefs Council President Khumalo, informing him that all traditional leaders in Zimbabwe now fall under the Munhumutapa kingship.

The historical King Munhumutapa, also known as Mwenemutapa, was a powerful ruler of the Mutapa Empire – a medieval kingdom that existed in what is now modern-day Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

The Mutapa Empire reached its peak in the 15th and 16th centuries but began to decline as the Rozvi Empire, ruled by the Changamire Dynasty, emerged in the region.

