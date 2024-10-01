Police Dismiss False Reports Of Potato Theft At Ziyambi’s Farm

Reference is made to a video that has gone viral on social media platforms on allegations of theft of potatoes at Strathmore Farm, Banket. The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses social media reports alleging that members of the community invaded the farm stealing potatoes. itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/ 263715068543 Marshall Munhumumwe? Calls: 0772464000 The correct position is that the farm is owned by Retired High Court Judge Vernanda Cecil Ziyambi and is currently leased to Jonathan Timothy Mackwade for potato farming. Preliminary investigations by the Police indicate that harvesting of potatoes began two weeks prior and ended on 23rd September 2024. On 24th September 2024 the farm manager authorized farm workers and locals to pick damaged potatoes from the harvested field. The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to avoid spreading falsehoods regarding the incident.

It remains unclear whether Ziyambi purchased the farm she is leasing to Mackwade or if it was granted to her for free by the government under the land reform programme.

Regardless, a troubling trend has emerged over the past two decades: some individuals who received farms at no cost lack the capacity to produce anything and subsequently lease the land to landless farmers.

Those politically connected to the ruling establishment acquired farms through the controversial land reform programme and profit from the rentals, while many passionate Zimbabweans who wish to farm remain without land and are being exploited by land barons.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment