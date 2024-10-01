Wicknell Chivayo Gifts Daisy Mtukudzi A Brand New Toyota Fortuner

Chivayo said Tuku’s contributions were pivotal in unifying the nation during the liberation struggle and in the post-independence era, inspiring the oppressed black majority to fight for political liberty and equality.

He claimed that this led to Tuku being declared the first musician to receive national hero status, earning a place at the national shrine alongside other liberation war heroes. Added Chivayo:

As I continue to celebrate his Excellency PRESIDENT E.D Mnangagwa’s birthday i decided to recognize the IMMENSE contribution by Dr. OLIVER “TUKU” MTUKUDZI to the music fraternity and socio-political landscape in Zimbabwe. On that note, I say a big CONGRATULATIONS to MRS DAISY MTUKUDZI , the one and only official wife of the late great legend, whom I was introduced to prior to TUKU’s sad demise. Please go and see my brother KELVIN at Auto-Expo Car Sales on Cleveland Rd in Milton Park, opposite Prince Edward Boys High School. Your beautiful BRAND NEW 2024 TOYOTA FORTUNER 2.4D is fully paid for and ready for collection immediately. Please accept this small token of appreciation for your late husband’s significant and priceless contribution to the music industry.

Chivayo’s gift to Daisy has raised eyebrows, particularly given the recent tensions between her and her stepdaughters, Sandra and Selmor Mtukudzi.

This strain became evident during the inaugural Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of the Arts (OMIFA), where Selmor experienced an emotional breakdown and was unable to perform.

In a recent interview, both Selmor and Sandra spoke candidly about the mistreatment they felt from their stepmother, Daisy.

They recalled painful memories of feeling abandoned and neglected during their childhood. For instance, Sandra described being left to fend for herself at a young age and feeling excluded from family gatherings by Daisy.

