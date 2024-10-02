Bitumen To Start Work On Severely Damaged Victoria Falls Road
The government has reached an agreement with Bitumen World to commence reconstruction of the severely damaged Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road under a Design, Build, Operate, and Transfer contract. The company will recover its costs through road toll fees.
After the weekly Cabinet meeting in Harare on Tuesday, October 1, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere announced that Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona presented the plans to Cabinet, and work on the road is set to begin immediately. He said:
Cabinet advises that plans are underway to upgrade, rehabilitate, widen, and dualise certain sections of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road through a Public-Private Partnership with Bitumen World (Pvt) Ltd under a Design, Build, Operate, and Transfer contract.Feedback
The rehabilitation and reconstruction of the road will enhance the movement of transit traffic, thereby making this route the most preferred along the North-South Corridor, connecting Zimbabwe to South Africa, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia.
In addition, financial arrangements have been concluded for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of other roads including Kwekwe-Nkayi-Lupane Road; Bulawayo-Nkayi Road; and Karoi-Binga Cross Dete Road. All these roads will start immediately.
The rehabilitation of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road is crucial for trade and tourism in the region.
Last month, David Jana, the chief director for roads in the transport ministry, said that regular pothole patching has been ineffective due to ongoing damage from coal trucks, particularly during the rainy season. He said the road has exceeded its useful life.
Similarly, ministry permanent secretary Joy Makumbe confirmed that the road is beyond simple repairs, leading to the decision to hire a contractor for reconstruction work.
