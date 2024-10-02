Bitumen To Start Work On Severely Damaged Victoria Falls Road

The rehabilitation and reconstruction of the road will enhance the movement of transit traffic, thereby making this route the most preferred along the North-South Corridor, connecting Zimbabwe to South Africa, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia.

In addition, financial arrangements have been concluded for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of other roads including Kwekwe-Nkayi-Lupane Road; Bulawayo-Nkayi Road; and Karoi-Binga Cross Dete Road. All these roads will start immediately.

The rehabilitation of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road is crucial for trade and tourism in the region.

Last month, David Jana, the chief director for roads in the transport ministry, said that regular pothole patching has been ineffective due to ongoing damage from coal trucks, particularly during the rainy season. He said the road has exceeded its useful life.

Similarly, ministry permanent secretary Joy Makumbe confirmed that the road is beyond simple repairs, leading to the decision to hire a contractor for reconstruction work.

More: Pindula News

