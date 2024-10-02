Mnangagwa SONA Should Address Corruption, Release Of Political Prisoners - Masaraure
Obert Masaraure, president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Wednesday should address the government’s plans to combat corruption, recover stolen public funds, release all political prisoners, and uphold the Constitution.
The SONA will be delivered in the context of a currency crisis, rising living costs amid low disposable incomes, and widespread hunger, among other pressing issues facing Zimbabweans. Said Masaraure (via NewsDay):
SONA (must) articulate current levels of corruption, how Zimbabwe is losing out, how to eliminate political interference from the fight against corruption, seizing assets and property procured from proceeds of corruption and strengthening State institutions to impartially deal with corruption.Feedback
A message on release of all political prisoners, steps towards enhancing judicial independence, an end to police brutality… adherence to the Constitution, scrapping of repressive laws and democratisation of the ballot.
Mnangagwa is set to open the Second Session of the 10th Parliament today, where he will outline the legislative agenda and deliver his State of the Nation Address to a joint session of the National Assembly and Senate.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
On Friday, the government was compelled to devalue the rapidly declining Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, which had been in circulation for only five months, after it lost value against major currencies.
This decision resulted in reduced salaries and profit margins for businesses, evoking memories of the 2008 economic crisis that led to the abandonment of the local currency.
More: Pindula News
Tags
1 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals