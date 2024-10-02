Mnangagwa SONA Should Address Corruption, Release Of Political Prisoners - Masaraure

A message on release of all political prisoners, steps towards enhancing judicial independence, an end to police brutality… adherence to the Constitution, scrapping of repressive laws and democratisation of the ballot.

Mnangagwa is set to open the Second Session of the 10th Parliament today, where he will outline the legislative agenda and deliver his State of the Nation Address to a joint session of the National Assembly and Senate.

On Friday, the government was compelled to devalue the rapidly declining Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, which had been in circulation for only five months, after it lost value against major currencies.

This decision resulted in reduced salaries and profit margins for businesses, evoking memories of the 2008 economic crisis that led to the abandonment of the local currency.

More: Pindula News

