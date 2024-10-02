Mnangagwa To Open Second Session Of 10th Parliament Today

The State of the Nation Address and the official opening of Parliament is a requirement in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and as a requirement of the Constitution, the Speaker of Parliament and the President of the Senate have made the duly necessary arrangements for His Excellency, the President to address Parliament tomorrow (today).

Our expectation, as usual, is that His Excellency, the President will lay out the legislative agenda for the incoming session from October 2024 to October 2025.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

And, basically, that will outline the issues that Parliament would be faced with during that session and that will include some Bills that are currently before Parliament that will need to be rolled over to the next session and any other new legislation that the President will outline.

There are some Bills that we believe will be rolled over into the next Session of Parliament.

I know for a fact that we have the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill which has been referred back to Parliament.

It has now been brought back and has been submitted to Parliament so we are now ready to gazette it at any time, so definitely that one should be one of the Bills that will be coming to Parliament.

We also have several others that are still being attended to by the ministries so, yes there will be quite several Bills that will be rolled over.