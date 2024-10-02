Suspended Harare Town Clerk, Hosiah Chisango, Ejected From Council Meeting

Chisango was suspended effective September 20, 2024, due to multiple allegations, including involvement in the US$9.2 million street lights scandal, which has already implicated four other council officials awaiting trial.

Two weeks ago, he was granted US$500 bail by the High Court pending trial for charges of criminal abuse of duty related to the street lighting tender scam.

Mafume confirmed that Chisango is on suspension with pay and benefits while the charges against him are being addressed.

The full council meeting yesterday became contentious, with councillors accusing each other of wrongdoing amid the ongoing Commission of Inquiry into council affairs.

The situation intensified when Acting Harare City Council Chamber Secretary Warren Chiwawa arrived during the session, having been questioned by the police just before the meeting started.

After the meeting, Chiwawa told journalists that he had not been arrested, adding that the police only sought clarification regarding the establishment of the sports committee and required some documents.

