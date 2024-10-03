Baba Harare Changes Name To King David

In an interview, King David, who describes his spiritual transformation as “being born again,” said that his name change reflects the significant changes in his life over the years. He said:

It is the name aligned with my brand now, I cannot still use the old name as I have been born again. The path I am in now requires change and it had to start with the name. itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

Meanwhile, a social media user, Savheya veFashion, has alleged that King David’s wife is behind the changes he has experienced and warned that he may one day regret following her advice.

According to the X (formerly Twitter) user, King David has shown that he is under the influence of his beautiful wife. It’s a pity, he said.

Savheya veFashion said King David accepted her instruction to de-rasta, and then he agreed to repent by attending her church. Following that, he accepted the change in his music genre from Jiti to Gospel. He even agreed to change his name from Baba Harare to King David. Furthermore, he accepted the instruction to marry and wed her.

Next, he plans to celebrate this year’s Christmas at his wife’s home. Fair enough. He added:

Kanotongesa kamukadzi aka aaah, even if she was a virgin, this level of being controlled is very bad. The guy was at his prime and with all these changes, mumba muchafiwa nenzara, he is going to be washed in few years. Lesson to be learned, kana wamuda mude sezvaari zvekuzomuchinjisa zvese izvi to suit your requirements, ko akamuka aneta or kuona zvisiri kushanda? I’m prettified and exonerated.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment