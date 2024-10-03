Mnangagwa Urges 10th Parliament To Finalise Pending Bills

During the State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the opening of the Second Session of the 10th Parliament on Wednesday, October 2, Mnangagwa stressed the need to expedite the enactment of all Bills pending from previous parliamentary sessions. He said:

Parliament has an obligation to expedite the enactment of all Bills that, for one reason or another, are outstanding from previous Sessions of the August House.

The list includes Bills relating to: Persons with Disabilities; Administration of Estates Amendment; Civil Aviation Amendment; Death Penalty Abolition; Parks and Wildlife Amendment; Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment; and Mines and Minerals Amendment.

Others are the Medical Services Amendment; and the Insurance and Pensions Amendment. The second category comprises Bills that came to light since my last address, but which Ministries never forwarded to Parliament.

I also challenge Parliamentary Portfolio Committees to be seized with the business of Bills that fall under their respective purviews. All concerned parties must address these anomalies for the collective good of our nation.

As the transformation of the education sector gathers momentum, the introduction of the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Bill is expected to enhance the efficiency and good corporate governance of the ZIMSEC Board.

Likewise, the Teaching Professions Council Bill will regulate the conditions of service and produce a code of conduct for all teachers.

Occupational health and safety is critical for the attainment of Vision 2030. The Occupational Safety and Health Bill should be expedited to further align with International Conventions, to which Zimbabwe is a signatory.

Other Bills due to be considered by this Session include the State Service Pensions Bill establishing the State Service Pensions Fund, while the Public Service Act will be amended to align with the Constitution. The Rural Electrification Fund Act; the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act and the Pipelines Act, will also be amended to be in sync with present realities associated with the growth of the economy.

The Legal Practitioners (Amendment) Bill will harmonise the administrative functions of the Judiciary and the Executive in the registration process for foreign legal practitioners.

To enhance the fight against the scourge of corruption, the Public Interest Disclosure (Protection of Whistle Blowers) Bill, must sail through this Session. Electronic transactions are expanding at a phenomenal pace, as technology evolves.

The drafting of the Electronic Transactions and Electronic Commerce Bill should be speeded up, towards promoting legal certainty and affordability for electronic transactions.

Additional Bills include: the Standards Bill; the Legal Metrology Bill; the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill and the Media Practitioners Bill.