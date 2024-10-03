Seven Killed As Toyota Quantum Overturns On Wedza-Mutiweshiri Road
Police have confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on Wednesday around 2 PM at the 5-kilometre peg along the Wedza-Mutiweshiri Road.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Thursday said that seven people lost their lives and nine others were injured when a Toyota Quantum carrying 15 passengers veered off the road and overturned before landing back on its wheels.
Five passengers died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to St Mary’s Hospital in Wedza. The deceased have been identified by their next of kin as follows:
- Evans Marerwa (37) a male adult of Kuwadzana 5, Harare and employed by the Ministry of Home Affairs as a police officer stationed at Police General Headquarters.
- Liberty Marerwa (31), a male adult of Kuwadzana 5, Harare
- Wirimai Munhuuripi (49), a male adult of Norton
- Mendy Marerwa (12), a female juvenile of Kuwadzana 5, Harare
- Panashe Marerwa (25), a male adult of Kuwadzana 5, Harare
- Yvonne Meki (26), a female adult of Kuwadzana 5, Harare
- Ethel Mhena (1), a female infant of 4902 Kuwadzana 5, Harare.
Commissioner Nyathi urged motorists to exercise utmost caution and adhere to speed limits to reduce the occurrence of road accidents.
More: Pindula News
