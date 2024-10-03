Seven Killed As Toyota Quantum Overturns On Wedza-Mutiweshiri Road

5 minutes ago Thu, 03 Oct 2024 14:18:18 GMT

Police have confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on Wednesday around 2 PM at the 5-kilometre peg along the Wedza-Mutiweshiri Road.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Thursday said that seven people lost their lives and nine others were injured when a Toyota Quantum carrying 15 passengers veered off the road and overturned before landing back on its wheels.

Five passengers died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to St Mary’s Hospital in Wedza. The deceased have been identified by their next of kin as follows:

