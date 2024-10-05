"Exchange Rate Should Be ZiG11.69 Per US$1"

– ZiG1 = 1 milligrams of gold (ZiG1 = 1/1000) – Price of 1 gram of gold on 5 April 2024 = US$73.3 itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000 – 1 milligrams of gold (i.e., ZiG1) = 73.3/1000 = US$0.0733 -Using a direct formula of exchange rate determination, US$1 = 1/0.0733 = ZiG13.64 If we use the same formula & take into account the price of gold which has since shot to US$85.52 per gram (i.e., US$2,653.25 today), our new exchange should be: US$1 = 1/0.08552

US$1 = ZiG11.69 Ko US$1 = ZiG25 (exchange rate after devaluation) yabvepi? Please give us the correct government position on the ZiG exchange rate determination & gold price movement nexus so that we can speak we are guided accordingly.

Mugano also urged the government to reconcile statements made by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on Wednesday with an excerpt from the RBZ’s Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) that explains the value of the ZiG in relation to other currencies. An extract of the MPS reads as follows:

17. What is going to determine the exchange rate of the structured currency in relation to other currencies? The starting exchange rate shall be determined by the prevailing closing interbank exchange rate as at 5 April and the London PM Fix price of Gold as at 4 April 2024. The intervening exchange rate shall be determined by the inflation differential between ZiG and USD inflation rates and the movement in the price of the basket of precious minerals held as reserves. The weights will be determined by the composition of reserve assets.

Mugano was responding to remarks made by Minister Ncube during an interview with journalists in Mt Hampden on Wednesday, following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament.

During the interview, Ncube was asked to explain the central bank’s decision to devalue the ZiG by 42.55 per cent against the United States dollar while gold prices were on the rise.

In his response, Ncube stated that although the ZiG is backed by gold, its exchange rate is not fixed to gold prices. He said:

There is a difference in fixing an exchange rate and there is a difference in backing an exchange rate. Gold backs the exchange rate. So as I speak, our reserves are about US$370 million. And the central bank has been intervening in the market and has been able to sell the gold which is backing the ZiG to supply the market with much-needed US dollars for importation purposes.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment