Bulawayo Water Crisis Deepens As Upper Ncema Dam Is Decommissioned

The City of Bulawayo has officially decommissioned the Upper Ncema Dam due to critically low water levels.

In a recent notice to residents, the council announced that Upper Ncema is the second dam to be decommissioned since November 2023, following the decommissioning of UMzingwane Dam.

As of October 2, 2024, the water levels in Bulawayo’s dams were as follows: Insiza at 40.33%, Inyankuni at 18.07%, Lower Ncema at 21.46%, and Mtshabezi at 50.79%. UMzingwane, which has been decommissioned, recorded 2.14%, while Upper Ncema was at 2.03%. Said the council:

