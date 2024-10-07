Bulawayo Water Crisis Deepens As Upper Ncema Dam Is Decommissioned
The City of Bulawayo has officially decommissioned the Upper Ncema Dam due to critically low water levels.
In a recent notice to residents, the council announced that Upper Ncema is the second dam to be decommissioned since November 2023, following the decommissioning of UMzingwane Dam.
As of October 2, 2024, the water levels in Bulawayo’s dams were as follows: Insiza at 40.33%, Inyankuni at 18.07%, Lower Ncema at 21.46%, and Mtshabezi at 50.79%. UMzingwane, which has been decommissioned, recorded 2.14%, while Upper Ncema was at 2.03%. Said the council:
The Upper Ncema Dam, a crucial Reservoir located on the same river as the Lower Ncema Dam, was intended to replenish the latter during the dry season.
However, due to the ongoing drought, the dam gates had to be opened prematurely on August 28, 2024.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
Consequently, the Upper Ncema Dam has reached its non-operational level (dead-water level) and will be decommissioned effective October 3, 2024.
The local authority has informed residents that the decommissioning of the Upper Ncema Dam will significantly worsen the City’s water supply challenges.
More: Pindula News