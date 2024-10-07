COTTCO Pledges To Move Seed Cotton To Ginneries And Process Payments To Farmers

7 minutes ago Mon, 07 Oct 2024 08:16:29 GMT

The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) has assured farmers that all seed cotton stored at common buying points (CBPs) will be transported to ginneries by mid-October and that outstanding payments for 2024 will also be processed.

This assurance comes in response to farmers’ concerns that some 2024 seed cotton remains at certain CBPs, with the local currency portion (equivalent to US$0.08) yet to be received.

Stewart Mubonderi, chairman of the Cotton Producers and Marketers Association (CPMA), said that some seed cotton at the CBPs was damaged due to recent rains. He said (via The Herald):

