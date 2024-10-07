Dorcas Moyo Crowned Africa's Best Female Gospel Artist At CLIMA Africa Awards

Moyo competed against several prominent female gospel artists from across the continent, including Nigeria’s Yadah and Mercy Chinwo, Deborah Lukalu from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Janet Otieno from Kenya, and South Africa’s Winnie Mashaba.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

In a phone interview with the Manica Post from Nigeria, Moyo expressed her gratitude to her fans worldwide for their unwavering support. She said:

I am extremely excited. I still cannot believe that I won this prestigious and coveted prize. I dedicate this to my legion of fans dotted across the world. It’s God who made it possible.

During the awards ceremony, Moyo, accompanied by session musicians from Nigeria, delivered a live performance of one of her most popular songs, “Haakotsire.”

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment