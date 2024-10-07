Two Fishermen Die In Boat Accident On Lake Kariba, Three Rescued

17 minutes ago Mon, 07 Oct 2024 09:54:28 GMT

The bodies of two fishermen who drowned after their dinghy capsized in Lake Kariba on Friday have been recovered.

Three other fishermen who were on the same dinghy were rescued by anglers participating in the Kariba International Tiger Fish Tournament 2024.

The recovery of the bodies was carried out by members of the police sub-aqua unit, with assistance from the local community, near Antelope Islands. The bodies have since been taken to Kariba Hospital for postmortem examinations.

Feedback