Two Fishermen Die In Boat Accident On Lake Kariba, Three Rescued
The bodies of two fishermen who drowned after their dinghy capsized in Lake Kariba on Friday have been recovered.
Three other fishermen who were on the same dinghy were rescued by anglers participating in the Kariba International Tiger Fish Tournament 2024.
The recovery of the bodies was carried out by members of the police sub-aqua unit, with assistance from the local community, near Antelope Islands. The bodies have since been taken to Kariba Hospital for postmortem examinations.
Kariba Residents Trust (KART) spokesperson Marshal Mushore confirmed the development. He said (via NewsDay):
We, the Kariba community, are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our loved ones in the recent boat capsize accident. Our hearts go out to the families affected.
Over the years, several tragic boat accidents on Lake Kariba have claimed lives. In one such incident that occurred in October of last year, three people lost their lives when a motorized boat capsized near Tsetse Island.
