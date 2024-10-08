Heavy Vehicle Users To Repair Damaged Roads

8 minutes ago Tue, 08 Oct 2024 06:09:03 GMT

Mining companies, brick moulding firms, and other heavy vehicle users that damage roads will be required to repair them and may face heavy fines for harming newly rehabilitated roads, a cabinet minister has said.

During the official opening of a 5km stretch of Solomon Mujuru Drive (formerly Kirkman Road) in Harare’s Dzivaresekwa Extension suburb on Monday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said road users who cause damage must contribute to the reconstruction efforts, rather than leaving the financial burden solely on the government. He said (via The Herald):