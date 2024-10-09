Marauding Elephants Devastate Dete, Homes And Orchards Destroyed
Marauding elephants are causing massive damage in Dete’s township, Hwange District, Matabeleland North Province, as they search for raw mangoes and water, destroying homes, gardens, and orchards along the way.
Ward 18 Councilor Stanley Torima has urgently called for action to address the elephant crisis, which has left residents living in fear. Torima told VicFallsLive:
I called the Hwange Rural District Council Environmental officer to tell him about how these elephants are wreaking havoc in our communities, especially in the townships such as Garikai.Feedback
He responded saying that we should expect the rangers or hunters to come this evening (on Wednesday) to kill some because already there is a hunting group looking for elephants.
The elephants have been wreaking havoc throughout the township, leaving no house untouched. The St. Xavier Mission’s orchard has also been completely devastated. Added Torima:
They are destroying gardens, and the durawalls and people are living in fear for their lives as they come in large numbers to eat raw mangoes. No house has mangoes left.
Torima said the anticipated intervention is not part of the government’s proposed culling programme, but rather a direct response to the residents’ urgent pleas for assistance. He said:
It’s not true that this is part of the government culling program, it’s just us residents who appealed for help because we fear for our lives.
The government of Zimbabwe recently announced plans to cull 200 elephants to feed communities facing acute hunger after the worst drought in four decades.
