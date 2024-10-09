Marauding Elephants Devastate Dete, Homes And Orchards Destroyed

He responded saying that we should expect the rangers or hunters to come this evening (on Wednesday) to kill some because already there is a hunting group looking for elephants.

The elephants have been wreaking havoc throughout the township, leaving no house untouched. The St. Xavier Mission’s orchard has also been completely devastated. Added Torima:

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

They are destroying gardens, and the durawalls and people are living in fear for their lives as they come in large numbers to eat raw mangoes. No house has mangoes left.

Torima said the anticipated intervention is not part of the government’s proposed culling programme, but rather a direct response to the residents’ urgent pleas for assistance. He said:

It’s not true that this is part of the government culling program, it’s just us residents who appealed for help because we fear for our lives.

The government of Zimbabwe recently announced plans to cull 200 elephants to feed communities facing acute hunger after the worst drought in four decades.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment