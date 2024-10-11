Civil Registry Department Opens Sub-Offices At Agricultural Show And ZITF

8 minutes ago Fri, 11 Oct 2024 08:49:15 GMT

The Civil Registry Department is opening new sub-offices at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Ground in Harare and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo starting Monday, 14 October 2024.

The Department announced the development this Friday, 11 October, saying the Harare Sub-Office will issue national identity documents, while the Bulawayo Sub-Office will issue both birth certificates and national identity documents.

Both offices will be open Monday to Friday from 7:45 AM to 3 PM. The Department said:

