Civil Registry Department Opens Sub-Offices At Agricultural Show And ZITF
The Civil Registry Department is opening new sub-offices at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Ground in Harare and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo starting Monday, 14 October 2024.
The Department announced the development this Friday, 11 October, saying the Harare Sub-Office will issue national identity documents, while the Bulawayo Sub-Office will issue both birth certificates and national identity documents.
Both offices will be open Monday to Friday from 7:45 AM to 3 PM. The Department said:
The Civil Registry Department wishes to advise its valued clients and stakeholders on the establishment of new sub-offices at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Ground in Harare and Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo; with effect from Monday 14 October 2024.
The sub-office in Harare will start by issuing national identity documents whilst the one in Bulawayo will be issuing birth certificates and national identity documents. Both offices will operate from 0745hours to 1500hours, Monday to Friday.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
Establishment of sub-offices is part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and enhance accessibility of civil registration services; as we rally towards ‘Provision of Legal Identity for all by 2030’.
Members of the public are therefore, encouraged to visit these offices for registration of births and issuance of identity documents.
More: Pindula News