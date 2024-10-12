Cameroon Overtakes Zimbabwe In Group J With 4-1 Win Over Kenya
Cameroon delivered a commanding performance against Kenya, winning 4-1 in their 2025 AFCON qualifier at Japoma Stadium on Friday evening.
The victory keeps Cameroon at the top of Group J with seven points, two ahead of Zimbabwe.
Vincent Aboubaker opened the scoring with an eighth-minute penalty, followed by Martin Hongla’s goal in the 39th minute.
Kenya briefly reduced the deficit with Michael Olunga’s goal in the 41st minute, but Bryan Mbuemo quickly restored Cameroon’s two-goal lead before halftime.
In the second half, Christian Bassogog added a fourth goal for Cameroon in the 55th minute. Despite attempts to rally, Kenya couldn’t recover, leaving the final score at 4-1 in favour of the home team.
Morocco is the only team currently assured of a place in the AFCON finals as the host nation, with the top two teams from each of the 12 groups qualifying for the tournament.
The 2025 AFCON is scheduled to begin on December 21, 2025, and will culminate with the final on January 18, 2026.
More: Pindula News