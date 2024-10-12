Cameroon Overtakes Zimbabwe In Group J With 4-1 Win Over Kenya

Kenya briefly reduced the deficit with Michael Olunga’s goal in the 41st minute, but Bryan Mbuemo quickly restored Cameroon’s two-goal lead before halftime.

In the second half, Christian Bassogog added a fourth goal for Cameroon in the 55th minute. Despite attempts to rally, Kenya couldn’t recover, leaving the final score at 4-1 in favour of the home team.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

Morocco is the only team currently assured of a place in the AFCON finals as the host nation, with the top two teams from each of the 12 groups qualifying for the tournament.

The 2025 AFCON is scheduled to begin on December 21, 2025, and will culminate with the final on January 18, 2026.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment