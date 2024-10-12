Nine Killed, Eight Injured In Head-on Collision Near Shamva
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on October 11, 2024, around 7 PM at the 88-kilometre peg along the Harare-Shamva Road.
In a statement this Saturday, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Ngwarai Nyathi said nine people were killed while eight others were injured when a Toyota Sienta vehicle with 13 passengers on board, which was travelling towards Shamva, hit a cow before swerving onto the oncoming lane.
This resulted in a head-on collision with a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle, which had three passengers and was heading towards Harare. Added Commissioner Nyathi:
Eight passengers died on the spot while the other passenger died upon admission at Shamva Hospital.
Eight of the injured victims are admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Bindura Hospital and Shamva Hospital.
The police spokesman appealed to motorists to exercise extreme caution and prioritize road safety when travelling on the country’s roads.
