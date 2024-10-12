Nine Killed, Eight Injured In Head-on Collision Near Shamva

5 minutes ago Sat, 12 Oct 2024 09:53:02 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on October 11, 2024, around 7 PM at the 88-kilometre peg along the Harare-Shamva Road.

In a statement this Saturday, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Ngwarai Nyathi said nine people were killed while eight others were injured when a Toyota Sienta vehicle with 13 passengers on board, which was travelling towards Shamva, hit a cow before swerving onto the oncoming lane.

This resulted in a head-on collision with a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle, which had three passengers and was heading towards Harare. Added Commissioner Nyathi:

