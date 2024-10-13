War Veterans Reject Mutsvangwa As Cephas Ncube Elected New ZNLWVA Chairman

Mutsvangwa, who also serves as ZANU PF’s national spokesperson and a former Cabinet minister, came a distant fourth with only 11 votes.

Mutsvangwa had held the ZNLWVA chairmanship since 2013 when he was elected at the association’s last congress in Masvingo.

The new ZNLWVA executive committee includes Shorai Nyamangondo as vice-chairperson, Joel Murerengwa as Secretary-General, Thomas Manyima as Legal Affairs head, Vincent Chinone overseeing Transport, Section Ncube leading Finance, Sanik Nguni in charge of Security, Nyembesi Togara heading Women’s Affairs, and Samuel Parirenyatwa as Political Commissar.

ZNLWVA is an organization established by former guerrilla fighters of the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA) and the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA).

These veterans played a pivotal role in the Rhodesian Bush War, the protracted armed struggle that led to Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.

Founded in 1989, the ZNLWVA’s primary mission is to advocate for the welfare and interests of these liberation war veterans. This includes pressing for adequate pensions, public benefits, and land ownership.

Beyond its welfare role, the ZNLWVA has become a powerful political force in Zimbabwe as it maintains close ties with ZANU PF.

This changing of the guard at the helm of the influential war veterans’ association signals a potentially significant shift in the political dynamics within the ruling ZANU PF party.

