Court Case Clouds Legitimacy Of War Veterans’ New Leaders

7 minutes ago Mon, 14 Oct 2024 14:25:25 GMT

The legitimacy of the new leadership of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) elected during a congress in Gweru on Saturday is under scrutiny due to a pending court case involving three factions led by Elias Marashwa, Ethan Mathibela, and Christopher Mutsvangwa.

High Court Judge Justice Philda Muzofa ordered these factions to reach an agreement on the legitimate leadership of the ZNLWVA and report their findings by October 21, 2024.

Despite this ongoing legal matter, the congress proceeded, resulting in the ousting of Mutsvangwa, who had led the association for 11 years.

