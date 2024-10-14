Court Case Clouds Legitimacy Of War Veterans’ New Leaders
The legitimacy of the new leadership of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) elected during a congress in Gweru on Saturday is under scrutiny due to a pending court case involving three factions led by Elias Marashwa, Ethan Mathibela, and Christopher Mutsvangwa.
High Court Judge Justice Philda Muzofa ordered these factions to reach an agreement on the legitimate leadership of the ZNLWVA and report their findings by October 21, 2024.
Despite this ongoing legal matter, the congress proceeded, resulting in the ousting of Mutsvangwa, who had led the association for 11 years.
In the election, Mutsvangwa received only 11 votes, while Cephas Ncube emerged victorious with 294 votes. Other candidates included Albert Ncube with 90 votes and Victor Matemadanda with 75 votes.
Before the congress, Edward Dube, the secretary general of a faction aligned with Matibela, warned that the event would be deemed invalid as it would directly violate the court’s order. Said Dube:
It has come to our attention that one of the factions is attempting to host a ZNLWVA Congress on October 12 in Gweru. Given that this matter is still pending before the courts, such a Congress would be invalid and in direct contravention of the Court’s Order.
The new ZNLWVA executive committee includes Shorai Nyamangondo as vice-chairperson, Joel Murerengwa as Secretary-General, Thomas Manyima as Legal Affairs head, Vincent Chinone overseeing Transport, Section Ncube leading Finance, Sanik Nguni in charge of Security, Nyembesi Togara heading Women’s Affairs, and Samuel Parirenyatwa as Political Commissar.
