Nakamba Misses Training Ahead Of AFCON Clash Against Namibia

The Luton Town midfielder did not participate in the training session on Saturday, opting instead for indoor gym workouts.

However, during the pre-match press conference on Sunday, Warriors coach Michael Nees insisted that “all players are available” for the match. He said:

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

We have two or three knocks but it’s normal when you play two games in four days. We will wait until tomorrow (today) but I’m confident everyone is fit.

Despite securing a 1-0 victory over Namibia on Thursday thanks to a penalty from Khama Billiat, the Warriors struggled throughout the match.

They were fortunate to come away with three points, as the Brave Warriors could easily have capitalised on their chances and claimed victory if they had been more clinical in front of goal. Said Nees:

They (Namibia) are dangerous especially in attack because they have top players who are in the South African league. They have (Peter) Shalulie, (Dion) Hotto and Prins (Tjiueza), who are excellent players and can really, individually and as a group, create some problems for any team. We have to be very alert because they are very fast, dynamic and if we can manage them I’m sure we can also create some opportunities to score. I’m confident about that because we have a lot of good players also and I believe in their abilities.

Nees believes that having faced Namibia last week, the Warriors now have a clearer understanding of their opponents’ playing style and what is necessary to secure a win.

With thousands of fans expected to fill Orlando Stadium, Nees anticipates that the energy from the crowd will inspire the players as the Warriors aim for nothing less than three points.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment