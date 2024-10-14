Sahara Desert Experiences First Floods In 50 Years
For the first time in 50 years, the Sahara Desert experienced severe flooding following two days of continuous rainfall in southeastern Morocco last week, dramatically altering the landscape.
According to Times of India, the regions around Tata and the village of Tagounite, approximately 450 kilometres from Rabat, were among the hardest hit, with Tagounite receiving 100 millimetres of rain in a single day—more than the annual rainfall for many areas.
The significant rainfall led to the filling of Lake Iriqui, which had been dry since 1925, showcasing a stunning transformation captured in satellite images.
Meteorologists indicate that this rare rainfall may signal changing climate patterns, with experts noting that such heavy rains have not been observed for decades.
While the rains provided relief after a prolonged drought for local farmers, they also resulted in at least 18 fatalities and significant crop destruction.
In response to the disaster, the Moroccan government has initiated emergency relief efforts, particularly in areas still recovering from last year’s earthquake.
Despite the immediate benefits of replenishing groundwater and aiding farmers, experts warn of increased risks from extreme weather due to global warming in the expansive Sahara Desert.
Celeste Saulo, head of the World Meteorological Organization, highlighted the unpredictable nature of the global water cycle, posing challenges for regions worldwide as extreme weather events become more frequent.
