Sahara Desert Experiences First Floods In 50 Years

8 minutes ago Mon, 14 Oct 2024 12:24:16 GMT

For the first time in 50 years, the Sahara Desert experienced severe flooding following two days of continuous rainfall in southeastern Morocco last week, dramatically altering the landscape.

According to Times of India, the regions around Tata and the village of Tagounite, approximately 450 kilometres from Rabat, were among the hardest hit, with Tagounite receiving 100 millimetres of rain in a single day—more than the annual rainfall for many areas.

The significant rainfall led to the filling of Lake Iriqui, which had been dry since 1925, showcasing a stunning transformation captured in satellite images.

