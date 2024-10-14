Warriors Set Sights On Victory Against Namibia

However, the Warriors have since been surpassed by Cameroon, who now lead Group J with seven points following their 4-1 win against Kenya on Friday.

Currently, Kenya holds four points, while Namibia remains at the bottom of the table without a win and zero points.

Speaking ahead of the match against Namibia today, Warriors vice-captain Marshall Munetsi said:

Getting a win was crucial. We have been progressing well, and we knew we needed to win the first game by all means. Namibia tried to play mind games, but we were happy with the three points. The confidence was already there after our results in Uganda. We know Kenya and Cameroon will cancel each other out. Namibia aren’t an easy pushover, but we need six points from these two games.

Zimbabwe’s match against Namibia last week was played behind closed doors and Munetsi believes having fans in today’s match will be an advantage for the Warriors. He said:

Our fans can show their support by coming to the stadium. We’d love to see nice faces cheering us on.

Morocco will host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, having previously hosted it in 1988.

In 1988 only eight teams were at the Africa Cup of Nations, which Cameroon won.

In 2025, 24 teams are set to compete at the tournament after CAF has expanded the competition.

