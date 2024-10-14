ZESA Targets 500,000 Rural Households In Solar Energy Programme

The initiative involves the distribution of solar home systems to remote customers under a pay-as-you-go arrangement, thereby making renewable energy accessible and affordable.

This model not only facilitates payment flexibility but also ensures that energy is both sustainable and economically viable for rural households.

The first phase of this ambitious project targets a roll-out to about 500,000 clients. This significantly advances ZESA’s commitment to energy inclusivity and sustainable growth.

By leveraging solar technology, ZESA is set to transform the energy landscape, providing reliable, clean, and affordable energy solutions to the most remote areas of the nation.

ZESA is facing challenges in generating sufficient power to meet national demand, leading to daily load shedding of up to 15 hours in many parts of the country.

As of Monday, October 14, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), a subsidiary of ZESA, was generating only 789 MW from Hwange and 184 MW from Kariba, which is less than half of the country’s total electricity requirements.

