ZESA Targets 500,000 Rural Households In Solar Energy Programme
The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) plans to invest US$62 million in a home solar systems project aimed at rural households, as part of the government’s initiative to achieve universal electricity access by 2030. The project targets 500,000 households.
This was made by Milton Munowadafa, ZESA’s managing director for the Eastern region, during the ninth Infrastructure and Investment Summit organised by the Global Renaissance, which commenced in Nyanga on Monday. Said Munowadafa (via The Herald):
ZESA would like to launch an innovative solar home systems project aimed at achieving universal electricity access by 2030, recognising that extending the traditional grid to remote areas remains a logistical problem that is economically challenging, and ZESA has devised a sustainable solution to empower those under-serviced communities.Feedback
The initiative involves the distribution of solar home systems to remote customers under a pay-as-you-go arrangement, thereby making renewable energy accessible and affordable.
This model not only facilitates payment flexibility but also ensures that energy is both sustainable and economically viable for rural households.
The first phase of this ambitious project targets a roll-out to about 500,000 clients. This significantly advances ZESA’s commitment to energy inclusivity and sustainable growth.
By leveraging solar technology, ZESA is set to transform the energy landscape, providing reliable, clean, and affordable energy solutions to the most remote areas of the nation.
ZESA is facing challenges in generating sufficient power to meet national demand, leading to daily load shedding of up to 15 hours in many parts of the country.
As of Monday, October 14, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), a subsidiary of ZESA, was generating only 789 MW from Hwange and 184 MW from Kariba, which is less than half of the country’s total electricity requirements.
