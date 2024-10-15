Condoms And Alcohol Found As Police Bust Vuzu Party

On the 11th of October 2024, at around 1pm, police received a tip-off about a Vuzu party at the mentioned address.

Upon arrival, the house and children were searched, revealing unused condoms, two 750ml bottles of White Stone Vodka, 15 litres of Fourth Street wine and a bottle of glue.

The children claimed they had gathered for a birthday party,without their parents’ knowledge. The identity of the house owner is yet to be confirmed.

We would like to thank members of the public for supplying such valid information, which led to the arrest of the accused persons and we also encourage parents to monitor their children’s activities.

The police handed the minors over to their parents and referred them to Mpilo Hospital for medical examination.

Phumulani Khumalo, a local neighbourhood watch committee member, said residents alerted the police, who swiftly intervened to stop the Vuzu party.

She said such scenes were new to the area and that the party happened because the owners of the house were absent.

Some children were reportedly in school uniforms, while others wore casual, revealing clothes.

Khumalo said the parties are organised through shared channels, bringing together children from different schools and locations.

She urged parents to ensure their children are supervised by a reliable guardian when they are away.

