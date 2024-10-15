Condoms And Alcohol Found As Police Bust Vuzu Party
Police in Bulawayo arrested 38 minors at a Vuzu party in Pumula South on Friday. Following a tip-off from vigilant neighbours, officers discovered condoms and alcohol at the scene.
Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the deputy spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Bulawayo Province, told Chronicle that the party was attended by students from various schools across the city, including some from low-density residential areas. She said:
We confirm the arrest of 38 children from different schools, including COH&H College, Foundation College, Educare College, St Bernard’s School, Northlea High School, Zim College, Beacon of Life and school leavers, who were attending a Vuzu party at house number 22614 in Pumula South, Bulawayo.Feedback
On the 11th of October 2024, at around 1pm, police received a tip-off about a Vuzu party at the mentioned address.
Upon arrival, the house and children were searched, revealing unused condoms, two 750ml bottles of White Stone Vodka, 15 litres of Fourth Street wine and a bottle of glue.
The children claimed they had gathered for a birthday party,without their parents’ knowledge. The identity of the house owner is yet to be confirmed.
We would like to thank members of the public for supplying such valid information, which led to the arrest of the accused persons and we also encourage parents to monitor their children’s activities.
The police handed the minors over to their parents and referred them to Mpilo Hospital for medical examination.
Phumulani Khumalo, a local neighbourhood watch committee member, said residents alerted the police, who swiftly intervened to stop the Vuzu party.
She said such scenes were new to the area and that the party happened because the owners of the house were absent.
Some children were reportedly in school uniforms, while others wore casual, revealing clothes.
Khumalo said the parties are organised through shared channels, bringing together children from different schools and locations.
She urged parents to ensure their children are supervised by a reliable guardian when they are away.
More: Pindula News
