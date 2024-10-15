Zimbabwe Moves Closer To 2025 AFCON Finals With 3-1 Victory Over Namibia
Zimbabwe moved closer to qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Namibia 3-1 at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg on Monday evening. The Warriors now have 8 points in Group J.
The Warriors must avoid defeat against Kenya in their next match next month to secure a place in the finals.
Cameroon leads the group with 10 points after winning against Kenya in the other group fixture at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Uganda.
Kenya sits third with 4 points, while Namibia has been eliminated with four losses.
The first half ended goalless, with Namibia having 58% possession. In the second half, Simba Bhora forward Walter Musona scored twice, and Prince Dube added the third goal.
Musona scored from a high ball in the 50th minute and converted a penalty after a handball in the box.
Dube, who came in as a second-half substitute, scored in the 89th minute following a low cross from Jordan Zemura.
Another substitute Godwin Eiseb pulled a goal back for the Brave Warriors at the stroke of full-time following a defensive error by the Warriors.
The Warriors had defeated Namibia 1-0 in their first meeting, allowing them to secure a maximum of six points from the Brave Warriors.
More: Pindula News