Zimbabwe Moves Closer To 2025 AFCON Finals With 3-1 Victory Over Namibia

7 minutes agoTue, 15 Oct 2024 05:18:02 GMT
Zimbabwe moved closer to qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Namibia 3-1 at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg on Monday evening. The Warriors now have 8 points in Group J.

The Warriors must avoid defeat against Kenya in their next match next month to secure a place in the finals.

Cameroon leads the group with 10 points after winning against Kenya in the other group fixture at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Uganda.

Kenya sits third with 4 points, while Namibia has been eliminated with four losses.

The first half ended goalless, with Namibia having 58% possession. In the second half, Simba Bhora forward Walter Musona scored twice, and Prince Dube added the third goal.

Musona scored from a high ball in the 50th minute and converted a penalty after a handball in the box.

Dube, who came in as a second-half substitute, scored in the 89th minute following a low cross from Jordan Zemura.

Another substitute Godwin Eiseb pulled a goal back for the Brave Warriors at the stroke of full-time following a defensive error by the Warriors.

The Warriors had defeated Namibia 1-0 in their first meeting, allowing them to secure a maximum of six points from the Brave Warriors.

