Government Approves Measures To Combat Severe Power Shortages

This will result in a more simplified and efficient governance and management structure. Supply-side interventions include rehabilitation of Hwange Units 1 to 6 under a Build, Operate and Transfer arrangement which is set to commence this year.

The Mutapa Investment Fund is also putting in place measures to cater for the foreign currency requirements of Independent Power Producers.

To address the low uptake of net metering from solar-generated electricity, ZESA has been specifically directed to promote the facility and streamline the pertinent procedures and requirements to increase uptake.

The loss of electricity during transmission is being attended to through the establishment of a joint venture between ZENT and QLV for the manufacture of cables, and in dealing with theft.

The extended periods of load shedding have driven many Zimbabwean businesses and households to seek alternative energy solutions, such as diesel-powered generators and solar power systems.

