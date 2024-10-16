Mablanyo Braces For "Tricky" Tie Against Yadah

It’s a local derby, and it’s going to be tricky, Yadah are on a row but we are determined to make sure we retain some decency in this league. It’s a critical encounter especially for us because we need to win as we eye to go back to the African Safari. itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000 But obvious it’s not going to be easy because Yadah are also on a roll.

Dynamos are the defending champions of the Chibuku Super Cup, having won the 2023 edition under former coach Genesis Mangombe, who is now with Scottland in the Northern Region Division One League.

The winner of the match between Dynamos and Yadah will join Simba Bhora, Manica Diamonds, and Ngezi Platinum Stars in the semi-finals.

The champion of the Chibuku Super Cup will automatically qualify to represent Zimbabwe in the 2025-26 CAF Confederations Cup season.

Meanwhile, Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive on Tuesday said that the club will assess star player Khama Billiat, to see if he will be able to play against the Glamour Boys.

Billiat was in the Warriors squad that played back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Namibia in South Africa.

He scored the winning goal in the first match, helping the Warriors secure a 1-0 victory.

However, he was unable to complete the return leg on Monday, which Zimbabwe won 3-1. Concerns arose about his condition after he took an awkward fall in the second half.

Billiat and the rest of the local contingent from the Warriors were expected to return home late yesterday afternoon.

Dynamos are also expected to welcome back vice-captain Emmanuel Jalai and goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, who have returned from national team duty.

Unlike Billiat, Jalai and Mapisa remained on the Warriors’ substitute bench and did not see any action in either match.

