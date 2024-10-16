Trey Nyoni Signs First Professional Contract With Liverpool

Trey Nyoni has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC.

The midfielder, 17, joined the Reds from Leicester City in September 2023.

Nyoni began his time at the club with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s side, making an instant impression with a late winner in a youth Merseyside derby on his home debut.

The England U18 international then progressed to the U21s set-up before making his senior Liverpool debut at the age of 16.

Nyoni came on as a substitute as Southampton were beaten in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup at Anfield in February 2024.

After being part of Arne Slot’s squad on the club’s pre-season tour of the USA and scoring in a friendly against Sevilla at Anfield, Nyoni captained the Reds’ U19s in their UEFA Youth League meeting with AC Milan and is now a regular fixture for Barry Lewtas’ U21s.

Earlier this month, he was named on the bench as Slot’s team defeated Bologna in the Champions League.