Trey Nyoni Signs First Professional Contract With Liverpool
Trey Nyoni has signed his first professional contract with English Premier League club Liverpool.
The 17-year-old midfielder was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents which makes him eligible to play for the Zimbabwe national teams.
Liverpool announced the contract signing in a statement, saying:
The midfielder, 17, joined the Reds from Leicester City in September 2023.
Nyoni began his time at the club with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s side, making an instant impression with a late winner in a youth Merseyside derby on his home debut.
The England U18 international then progressed to the U21s set-up before making his senior Liverpool debut at the age of 16.
Nyoni came on as a substitute as Southampton were beaten in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup at Anfield in February 2024.
After being part of Arne Slot’s squad on the club’s pre-season tour of the USA and scoring in a friendly against Sevilla at Anfield, Nyoni captained the Reds’ U19s in their UEFA Youth League meeting with AC Milan and is now a regular fixture for Barry Lewtas’ U21s.
Earlier this month, he was named on the bench as Slot’s team defeated Bologna in the Champions League.
More: Pindula News