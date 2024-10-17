Bus Collides With Train At Paisley Level Crossing In Harare

A bus was hit by a locomotive at the Paisley Level Crossing along Lytton Road in Harare earlier today after the driver tried to race cross the railway line in front of the moving loco. The impact resulted in the bus subsequently hitting three cars which were using the bus as a cover in their attempt to beat the train to the crossing point. itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000 Fortunately, no fatalities or injuries were recorded.

The NRZ reminded all road users, especially public transport drivers, to stop at level crossings and ensure no trains are approaching. It said:

The NRZ would like to remind all road users, especially public transport drivers, to always stop at level crossings and check if there are no trains approaching. Failure to do so may lead to tragic accidents. We urge drivers to be vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines at all level crossings.

In July this year, a lorry was hit by a train on the Harare-Mutare railway line near Melfort after the driver of the lorry attempted to race a train at a level crossing on Sunday night.

The lorry driver tried to beat the oncoming train to the level crossing, leading to the collision.

That same month, several schoolchildren were injured when their school bus was struck by a train at the Wilton Level Crossing in Mutare.

The bus driver of the Versatile Academy school bus reportedly failed to follow level crossing safety protocols and tried to cross the tracks ahead of the approaching train.

The Mutare incident occurred just over a week after a separate incident in Harare, where an AVM bus carrying 66 passengers collided with a train at a railway-level crossing, resulting in one fatality and leaving seven others injured.

The previous accident took place on June 25, 2024, at the intersection of Paisley Road and Lyton Road in Harare, around 4:30 AM.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the bus driver failed to stop at the railway crossing, leading to the collision with the train.

