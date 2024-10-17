Khama Billiat Reveals Why He Left Kaizer Chiefs

In an interview on MhlengiSports YouTube Channel, the Warriors international explained his decision to leave Kaizer Chiefs. He said:

Look negotiations always go either way, I felt like it was time for me to move back home. They wanted me to stay, but I don’t think I was mentally strong enough to take another season again.

With all the injuries I was getting, all the pressure I was getting. It was frustrating. It was frustrating I think because I wanted to play so much and I wanted to contribute so much, but yeah, I would have loved to stay but negotiations did not go well.

I didn’t mind the salary cut, I appreciate it. I would have stayed, but I just felt like the pressure was too much for me to take, a lot was going on.

I was not sure if I would be injury-free had I stayed for another season and also with the social media pressure it was not easy.

I am the only one person, so I couldn’t take so much and it got to a point where most of the time I was not myself even when I was at home because there was so much to deal with.

So yeah, I apologize about what happened during that time of negotiations and salary cut issues, It was just a lot for me.