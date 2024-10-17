Khama Billiat Reveals Why He Left Kaizer Chiefs
Yadah and Warriors forward Khama Billiat has finally disclosed the reason behind his departure from Kaizer Chiefs last year.
Billiat chose not to renew his contract with Amakhosi when it expired in June 2023, despite Chiefs’ interest in offering him a new deal.
He then spent seven months without a club before returning to Zimbabwe to join Castle Lager Premiership side Yadah.
In an interview on MhlengiSports YouTube Channel, the Warriors international explained his decision to leave Kaizer Chiefs. He said:
Look negotiations always go either way, I felt like it was time for me to move back home. They wanted me to stay, but I don’t think I was mentally strong enough to take another season again.
With all the injuries I was getting, all the pressure I was getting. It was frustrating. It was frustrating I think because I wanted to play so much and I wanted to contribute so much, but yeah, I would have loved to stay but negotiations did not go well.
I didn’t mind the salary cut, I appreciate it. I would have stayed, but I just felt like the pressure was too much for me to take, a lot was going on.
I was not sure if I would be injury-free had I stayed for another season and also with the social media pressure it was not easy.
I am the only one person, so I couldn’t take so much and it got to a point where most of the time I was not myself even when I was at home because there was so much to deal with.
So yeah, I apologize about what happened during that time of negotiations and salary cut issues, It was just a lot for me.
Billiat has regained some of his form since returning to Zimbabwe. He is currently the joint top goal-scorer in the local premiership with 12 goals and has also been recalled to the Warriors squad.
More: Pindula News