Tafadzwa Bandama Named New ZIMSTAT Director General

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency Board of Directors, in accordance with Section 9 of the Census and Statistics Act, [Cap 10:29] and Section 17 of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act, [Cap 10:31], is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Tafadzwa Martia Bandama as the new Director-General of the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), with immediate effect. Mrs Bandama brings a wealth of experience to this role, having established herself as a seasoned economist with a specialization in macroeconomics. Her expertise encompasses statistics, central banking, policy analysis, and data-driven insights. Prior to her appointment, Mrs Bandama held key positions at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, ZIMSTAT, and the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office. Her professional journey is marked by significant contributions to the field of economics, including the successful direction of ZIMSTAT's macroeconomics statistics production during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mahonde was granted US$200 bail by Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa on 02 October 2023 following his arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Mahonde faces fraud charges for allegedly claiming a US$ 4,000 school fees allowance for a child who does not exist.

Prosecutors alleged that on 24 June 2019, Mahonde entered into a contract of employment with ZIMSTAT as DG and an education allowance for himself and his children was part of his benefits.

On 03 September 2021, the ZIMSTAT board discussed Mahonde’s education allowance and resolved under Resolution BR500321/16 that the education allowance for the DG be reviewed upwards to US$800 per child per term for a maximum of three children.

Mahonde allegedly misrepresented to ZIMSTAT that he was claiming fees for three children for five terms to the amount of US$2 400 per term, despite the fact that he had officially claimed for two children initially.

In a bid to cover up the offence, Mahonde allegedly paid $756 047 on March 21 and 22 this year as a refund for claiming US$ 4,000 for a non-existent child.

However, the amount he paid back amounted to only US$826 using the rate of the day he paid.

ZIMSTAT’s head of internal audit, Claudious Matiza allegedly uncovered the offence and he was suspended by Mahonde in order to frustrate the investigation.

As a result, Mahonde was charged with contravening the Prevention of Corruption Act and an alternative charge of obstruction of justice.

