Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

Zimbabwe To Continue Power Generation From Kariba Dam Despite Low Water Level

13 minutes agoThu, 17 Oct 2024 07:32:28 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Zimbabwe To Continue Power Generation From Kariba Dam Despite Low Water Level

The Zimbabwean government says the country’s power utility will continue generating electricity from the Kariba Dam hydroelectric station despite current low water levels attributed to drought.

The Kariba Dam, a primary source of electricity for both Zimbabwe and Zambia, is managed by the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) on behalf of the two nations.

Last month, the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (ZESCO) announced plans to shut down its power station at Kariba due to depleted water levels affecting power generation.

However, Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube, said the country will continue generating power from Kariba. Said Ncube:

The Kariba might be shut down due to the low water levels, we don’t expect this to happen on the Zimbabwean side as we share this facility with Zambia and it’s managed through the Zambezi River Authority. Our prognosis is that on the Zimbabwean side, there shouldn’t be difficulty at all.

itel A70 256GB

$99USD

Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543

Calls: 0772464000

The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has been producing decreasing amounts of power from Kariba Dam over the past several months.

As of October 16, 2024, the ZPC Kariba South Power Station was generating a meagre 184MW, compared to its installed capacity of 1,050MW.

According to the ZRA, the lake level has been steadily decreasing due to low inflow, reaching 476.30m (5.56% usable storage) on October 15, 2024, compared to 478.40m (20.23% usable storage) on the same date last year.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Kariba DamKariba South Power StationKariba South Hydropower StationPower Generation

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback