Zimbabwe To Continue Power Generation From Kariba Dam Despite Low Water Level

13 minutes ago Thu, 17 Oct 2024 07:32:28 GMT

The Zimbabwean government says the country’s power utility will continue generating electricity from the Kariba Dam hydroelectric station despite current low water levels attributed to drought.

The Kariba Dam, a primary source of electricity for both Zimbabwe and Zambia, is managed by the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) on behalf of the two nations.

Last month, the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (ZESCO) announced plans to shut down its power station at Kariba due to depleted water levels affecting power generation.

