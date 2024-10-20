Bus Conductor Falls From Moving Vehicle And Is Fatally Crushed
Police have warned conductors against opening doors while the vehicles are in motion following the tragic death of a 27-year-old bus conductor.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that on Saturday, October 19, 2024, the conductor opened the door to pick up a passenger while the bus was still moving.
He fell onto the tarmac and was struck by the bus’s left rear wheels along Nemakonde Road near Conway College in Harare. Police said:
The ZRP warns bus and commuter omnibus conductors against opening doors while the vehicles are in motion.
This follows after a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 19/10/24 along Nemakonde Road near Conway College, Harare were a bus conductor (27) died.
The victim allegedly opened the door while the bus was in motion intending to pick a passenger and he fell on the tarmac before he was hit by the bus’ left rear wheels.
The victim sustained head injuries and was ferried to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital where he succumbed to injuries up on arrival.
In a separate incident, police said that two people died and 11 others were injured on Friday when a Freightliner truck collided with a Nissan Caravan carrying 11 passengers.
The Nissan Caravan was travelling along Dabuka Road, turning onto Harare-Mutare Road, while the Freightliner, which had no passengers, was travelling on Harare-Mutare Road. The impact caused the Nissan Caravan to overturn, killing one passenger instantly. Another victim succumbed to injuries upon arrival at the hospital.
The bodies of the two victims were taken to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary, while the injured were also admitted at the same hospital.
