Bus Conductor Falls From Moving Vehicle And Is Fatally Crushed

8 minutes ago Sun, 20 Oct 2024 14:52:12 GMT

Police have warned conductors against opening doors while the vehicles are in motion following the tragic death of a 27-year-old bus conductor.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that on Saturday, October 19, 2024, the conductor opened the door to pick up a passenger while the bus was still moving.

He fell onto the tarmac and was struck by the bus’s left rear wheels along Nemakonde Road near Conway College in Harare. Police said:

