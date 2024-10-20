Police Search For Man Who Admitted To Raping His 14-Year-Old Niece On The DNA Show

The girl was unable to share her story on the show due to her emotional state, but the uncle confessed to being intimate with her without her consent.

In a statement issued on Friday, 18 October, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi investigations into the matter are underway. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of a video by Tinashe Mugabe DNA Show episode circulating on social media platforms in which a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her uncle at the age of 14. In the video, the victim was allegedly sexually abused after a football match where the suspect gave her beer. The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures the public that investigations into the allegations are being conducted for the law to take its course.

The Closure DNA Show, hosted by Tinashe Mugabe, is a popular television program that focuses on paternity DNA testing and resolving family disputes1

The show provides a platform for individuals seeking clarity on paternity issues, often revealing surprising and emotional results.

It has gained significant attention for its role in uncovering truths and helping people find closure on personal matters as well as exposing incidents of abuse.

