African Chrome Fields Sets Sights on Global Chrome Dominance

“Our plans demonstrate our confidence in the strength and global competitiveness of our products, as well as our belief in Zimbabwe’s future. We’re proud to carry the Zimbabwean badge on the world stage, and to partner in its development by building infrastructure that supports sustainable growth and creates jobs,” said Moti.

Looking to New Horizons in Chrome Production

In addition to expanding production, ACF is enhancing its beneficiation processes to produce a low-silica chrome variant, using hydrosizers to reduce silica levels. This product, with chrome content exceeding 50% and silica below 0.5%, can be used as chemical-grade material and foundry sand. It also has potential applications in refractory linings for smelters, enhancing the durability of high-grade, ultra-low carbon ferrochrome.

The company’s aluminothermic facility is also ramping up production of ultra-low carbon, high-grade ferrochrome for clients in the aeronautical engineering sector. “Our goal is to elevate Zimbabwe’s mining capabilities to compete on a global scale, and to earn recognition for the technology and innovation we are bringing to the industry,” Moti added.

Empowering Local Businesses and Communities

Beyond its own operations, ACF is focused on empowering other local businesses involved in beneficiation. The company plans to supply up to 50% of its chrome concentrate to local smelters at fair market prices, strengthening Zimbabwe’s domestic value chains.

In terms of social responsibility, ACF is involved in various community projects. The company is setting up a bakery that will produce 2,000 loaves of bread daily for children at a local primary school and nearby communities. Additionally, ACF plans to introduce two buses over the next two years to transport pupils from Lalapanzi, Ngezi, and Chinyikwa, covering fuel and driver costs to ease the burden on schools and parents.

“Ultimately, ACF is committed for the long-term. We see ourselves as a partner to Zimbabwe and especially the communities in which we operate, so it’s important to us to make a meaningful difference. Providing education, transportation, and nutrition for children is just one way in which we’re working to support local families and creating a better future for the next generation,” Moti emphasized.

As ACF continues to expand its footprint, the company is well-positioned to unlock new opportunities for growth while providing substantial benefits for Zimbabwe’s economy and communities.

Lemuel Chekai and Advent Shoko contributed to this article.

