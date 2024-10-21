African Chrome Fields Sets Sights on Global Chrome Dominance
Leading chrome mining company, African Chrome Fields (ACF), has revealed its ambitious plans to capture up to 25% of the global market share for high-grade chrome concentrate by 2026. At a press conference, ACF Chairman and Country Representative, Zunaid Moti, shared, “(the) goal is to position ACF as a major player in the global chrome industry, while setting Zimbabwe apart as the home of high-quality chrome concentrate, and helping to build its reputation for its resource capabilities.”
ACF operates six spiral wash plants across the Midlands province in the Ngezi, Lalapanzi, and Chinyikwa regions. These plants use a combination of gravity and water to extract chrome without the use of chemicals, supporting environmental sustainability and land rehabilitation efforts. ACF’s current production averages 30,000 tonnes of high-grade chromium concentrate monthly, which is critical in producing ferroalloy for high-grade stainless steel. The company is expected to generate over $40 million in revenue for Zimbabwe’s treasury in 2024.
Looking to the future, ACF has planned significant investments to boost production capacity, aiming to increase monthly chrome output to between 50,000 and 60,000 tonnes. The company targets 800,000 tonnes of annual production by 2030. This will be achieved by increasing its number of wash plants from six to eight over the next 18 months, while also relocating three wash plants to Lalapanzi and one to Ngezi. By the end of 2025, ACF anticipates generating $100 million in foreign exchange revenue for Zimbabwe annually, rising to $150 million by 2030. Moreover, its initiatives are set to benefit over 8,500 community members, directly and indirectly, through job creation and infrastructure development.
“Our plans demonstrate our confidence in the strength and global competitiveness of our products, as well as our belief in Zimbabwe’s future. We’re proud to carry the Zimbabwean badge on the world stage, and to partner in its development by building infrastructure that supports sustainable growth and creates jobs,” said Moti.
Looking to New Horizons in Chrome Production
In addition to expanding production, ACF is enhancing its beneficiation processes to produce a low-silica chrome variant, using hydrosizers to reduce silica levels. This product, with chrome content exceeding 50% and silica below 0.5%, can be used as chemical-grade material and foundry sand. It also has potential applications in refractory linings for smelters, enhancing the durability of high-grade, ultra-low carbon ferrochrome.
The company’s aluminothermic facility is also ramping up production of ultra-low carbon, high-grade ferrochrome for clients in the aeronautical engineering sector. “Our goal is to elevate Zimbabwe’s mining capabilities to compete on a global scale, and to earn recognition for the technology and innovation we are bringing to the industry,” Moti added.
Empowering Local Businesses and Communities
Beyond its own operations, ACF is focused on empowering other local businesses involved in beneficiation. The company plans to supply up to 50% of its chrome concentrate to local smelters at fair market prices, strengthening Zimbabwe’s domestic value chains.
In terms of social responsibility, ACF is involved in various community projects. The company is setting up a bakery that will produce 2,000 loaves of bread daily for children at a local primary school and nearby communities. Additionally, ACF plans to introduce two buses over the next two years to transport pupils from Lalapanzi, Ngezi, and Chinyikwa, covering fuel and driver costs to ease the burden on schools and parents.
“Ultimately, ACF is committed for the long-term. We see ourselves as a partner to Zimbabwe and especially the communities in which we operate, so it’s important to us to make a meaningful difference. Providing education, transportation, and nutrition for children is just one way in which we’re working to support local families and creating a better future for the next generation,” Moti emphasized.
As ACF continues to expand its footprint, the company is well-positioned to unlock new opportunities for growth while providing substantial benefits for Zimbabwe’s economy and communities.
Lemuel Chekai and Advent Shoko contributed to this article.
