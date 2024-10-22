Crackdown On Rogue Kombi Operators To Ease Traffic Congestion In Harare CBD
The City of Harare has attributed the rise in congestion levels in the Central Business District, particularly during morning and evening peak periods, to buses and commuter omnibuses picking up and dropping off passengers at undesignated points.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 22, Town Clerk Phakamile Mabhena Moyo reminded stakeholders that such activities by public passenger vehicles are strictly prohibited.
Moyo said that some kombis and buses park on the streets, blocking lanes and causing congestion. Said Moyo:
In an effort to reduce congestion, Council would like to advise public transport operators along Sam Nunjoma (Second Street) that with immediate effect, they must use Coventry Road Rank and Mbare Musika.
All buses destined for Bulawayo that are illegally picking up passengers from the Showgrounds or along Samora Machel Avenue must use Mbare Musika and Coventry Road Bus Rank.
Moyo also said Market Square, Charge Office, Copacabana, S. Muzenda (4th Street), and Rezende North are the primary commuter omnibus termini designated for use by registered public transport operators. He added:
All the picking up and dropping points that were established by ZUPCO during the COVID era are no longer operational.
All registered and licenced operators and Commuter Omnibus Associations are being advised to revert to their original operating termini as per permits issued by City of Harare.
Public passenger vehicles are expected to be registered by the relevant authorities that include City of Harare and Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. The permits issued are clear on the ranks, routes and time-tables to be used.
Given the above, the City of Harare wishes to inform residents, public transport operators and stakeholders that we have launched a massive enforcement operation to rid the city of congestion.
