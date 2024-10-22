Crackdown On Rogue Kombi Operators To Ease Traffic Congestion In Harare CBD

9 minutes ago Tue, 22 Oct 2024 11:40:45 GMT

The City of Harare has attributed the rise in congestion levels in the Central Business District, particularly during morning and evening peak periods, to buses and commuter omnibuses picking up and dropping off passengers at undesignated points.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 22, Town Clerk Phakamile Mabhena Moyo reminded stakeholders that such activities by public passenger vehicles are strictly prohibited.

Moyo said that some kombis and buses park on the streets, blocking lanes and causing congestion. Said Moyo:

Feedback