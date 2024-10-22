Mighty Warriors Leave For COSAFA Women’s Championships In South Africa

8 minutes ago Tue, 22 Oct 2024 12:32:14 GMT

The Zimbabwe national senior women’s football team, the Mighty Warriors, have departed for the COSAFA Women’s Championships, set to take place in Gqeberha, South Africa, from October 22 to November 2.

Zimbabwe is in Group D alongside Mozambique and Lesotho, with only the group winners advancing to the semi-finals.

The Mighty Warriors will kick off their campaign against Mozambique on Thursday, followed by a match against Lesotho on Sunday.

