Mighty Warriors Leave For COSAFA Women’s Championships In South Africa
The Zimbabwe national senior women’s football team, the Mighty Warriors, have departed for the COSAFA Women’s Championships, set to take place in Gqeberha, South Africa, from October 22 to November 2.
Zimbabwe is in Group D alongside Mozambique and Lesotho, with only the group winners advancing to the semi-finals.
The Mighty Warriors will kick off their campaign against Mozambique on Thursday, followed by a match against Lesotho on Sunday.
The team left Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 9 AM and is expected to arrive in Gqeberha on Tuesday afternoon.
Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has finalised the squad for the competition by dropping five players from the provisional selection, resulting in a 23-member squad.
Here’s the final Mighty Warriors squad for the tournament:
Goalkeepers
Cynthia Shonga (Richmond Ladies, SA), Vanessa Lunga (Chapungu Queens FC), Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos Queens FC).
Defenders
Agness Tumbare (Herentals Queens FC), Nobukhosi Ncube (Chapungu Queens FC), Alice Moyo (Herentals Queens FC), Sheila Antonio (Chapungu Queens FC), Purity Mugayi (Black Rhinos Queens FC).
Midfielders
Morelife Nyagumbo (Faith Drive Academy), Ennert Chemhere (FC Platinum Royals), Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Peacemore Kenende (Richmond Ladies, SA), Natasha Ndowa (Chapungu Queens FC), Shyline Dambamuromo (Herentals Queens FC), Nadia Semba (Correctional Queens FC), Edeline Mutumbami (Chapungu Queens FC), Tanyaradzwa Chihoro (Maningi Youth Soccer Academy), Patience Ndlovu (Highlanders Royals FC).
Forwards
Ethel Chinyerere (Chapungu Queens FC), Maud Mafuruse (Herentals Queens FC), Priviledge Mupeti (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Christabel Katona (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Mitchel John (Harare City Queens FC).
