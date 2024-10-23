Government Moves To Amend Firearms Act Amid Rising Gun-Related Crimes

The Amendment Bill will make provision for the classification of firearms certificates to differentiate those issued to individuals and juristic persons.

The amendments will also seek, among other things to (a) introduce psychological and training tests before one is issued with a firearm certificate; (b) place an age restriction on the possession of firearms; (c) regulate the number of firearms per person; (d) provide for the profiling of all firearms for purposes of easy identification and tracing thereof; and (e) specify the penalties for firearm offences, including the failure to properly secure firearms.

In September, police issued a new firearms amnesty for illegal weapon holders and extended it to licensed holders without renewed certificates or updated addresses. By September 27, only 44 unregistered firearms had been surrendered.

