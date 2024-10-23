NRZ Issues Safety Warning After Multiple Railway Incidents

In the first incident, a man was found on the tracks with a broken leg at Makwiro on Saturday after a train had passed through.

On Monday, a school girl suffered injuries after a cow hit by a train which had been in Chingwizi landed on her while on the Sekope-Gweru block, a man was hurt after also being hit by a train on the same day.

Also on Monday, a man sustained serious injuries after being knocked by a train near Odzi.

In Harare, a train hit a man who was walking along the tracks at the Magaba Flyover in Mbare on Tuesday.

Two level cross accidents were recorded during the same period.

On Saturday, a vehicle was hit by a train at the Umganin level crossing in Bulawayo while in Hwange, a trailer being pulled by a South African registered truck was struck by a train.

Today, an Isuzu double cab vehicle was damaged when its driver tried to race against a train at the Birmingham Road level Crossing in Harare.

