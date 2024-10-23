NRZ Issues Safety Warning After Multiple Railway Incidents
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has urged the public to remain vigilant when walking on or crossing railway tracks and for motorists to stop at all level crossings, proceeding only after ensuring no train is approaching.
This advisory follows a series of eight incidents within five days between October 19 and 23, 2024, in which five people were injured. Said the NRZ:
The National Railways of Zimbabwe is concerned with the high frequency of accidents involving trains in the past few days. Five people were injured in eight separate incident over a five-day period between 19 and 23 October 2024.Feedback
In the first incident, a man was found on the tracks with a broken leg at Makwiro on Saturday after a train had passed through.
On Monday, a school girl suffered injuries after a cow hit by a train which had been in Chingwizi landed on her while on the Sekope-Gweru block, a man was hurt after also being hit by a train on the same day.
Also on Monday, a man sustained serious injuries after being knocked by a train near Odzi.
In Harare, a train hit a man who was walking along the tracks at the Magaba Flyover in Mbare on Tuesday.
Two level cross accidents were recorded during the same period.
On Saturday, a vehicle was hit by a train at the Umganin level crossing in Bulawayo while in Hwange, a trailer being pulled by a South African registered truck was struck by a train.
Today, an Isuzu double cab vehicle was damaged when its driver tried to race against a train at the Birmingham Road level Crossing in Harare.
