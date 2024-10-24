Methodist Preacher Collapses And Dies Five Minutes Into His Sermon

Treasured Seke South Circuit of the United Methodist Church evangelist Baba Norest Nyakudanga is no more. Nyakudanga was preaching this evening at Chisipiti United Methodist Church when he collapsed five minutes into his sermon and later on died at a local hospital. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 Nyakudanga was a prayer warrior of repute who transformed lives through his sermons. He belonged to a special class of men, who became full members of the Mubvuwi WeUnited Methodist Church organisation as a youth. He was also the chairperson of the Greater Mutoko MUMC Choir which was established this year.

Nyakudanga will be laid to rest on Sunday at his rural home in Mutoko. A service was held on Wednesday evening at his home in Zengeza, Chitungwiza.

Another service will be held on Friday at his circuit, with his body lying in state briefly at his home beforehand.

The body will return to Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour to lie in state overnight, before being transported to Mutoko on Saturday afternoon for the burial on Sunday.

Nyakudanga is survived by his wife, Taurai Chinyani, and three daughters, Mazvita, Nomusa, and Nyaradzo.

More: Pindula News

