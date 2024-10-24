Starlink Now "Sold Out" In Harare And Surrounding Areas
Starlink services in Harare are currently sold out, as confirmed by SpaceX, the parent company. This announcement comes on the heels of two weeks of reported slow speeds in the area, attributed to network congestion.
Typically, Starlink users enjoy download speeds ranging from 25 to 220 Mbps, with most experiencing speeds exceeding 100 Mbps. However, some users have faced significant slowdowns, reporting speeds as low as 1 Mbps.
To mitigate congestion, SpaceX has implemented restrictions on the number of customers allowed to access Starlink in certain areas.
This has resulted in additional locations, including Norton, Chitungwiza, Epworth, and surrounding areas, also being marked as sold out on the Starlink map. Users attempting to sign up in Harare now receive the message:
Starlink Residential is not available in your area. Enter your email below to be notified about future availability and product updates, or if Starlink is active in your market, visit our Roam page to order our mobile offering.
According to TechZim, Starlink’s new “Sold Out” designation appears to be indefinite, indicating a significant shift from previous status updates.
Previously, the service allowed users to place deposits while waiting for availability. The cessation of this practice suggests a more serious capacity constraint.
The areas now marked as “Sold Out” are: Arcturus, Chitungwiza, parts of Concession, Dema, Epworth, parts of Glendale, Goromonzi, Harare, Juru, Manhenga, Mazowe, Melfort, Norton, Nyabira, and Ruwa.
More: Pindula News