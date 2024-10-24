Starlink Now "Sold Out" In Harare And Surrounding Areas

8 minutes ago Thu, 24 Oct 2024 09:17:36 GMT

Starlink services in Harare are currently sold out, as confirmed by SpaceX, the parent company. This announcement comes on the heels of two weeks of reported slow speeds in the area, attributed to network congestion.

Typically, Starlink users enjoy download speeds ranging from 25 to 220 Mbps, with most experiencing speeds exceeding 100 Mbps. However, some users have faced significant slowdowns, reporting speeds as low as 1 Mbps.

To mitigate congestion, SpaceX has implemented restrictions on the number of customers allowed to access Starlink in certain areas.

Feedback